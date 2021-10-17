The Giants are desperate for a win following a brutal 24-point loss in Week 5. Can they notch one against the almighty Rams?

The Giants are 1-4 and dealing with a number of injuries at the worst possible time — New York is currently in the midst of an incredibly difficult portion of its schedule that continues Sunday against the Rams.

Saquon Barkley (ankle) and Kenny Golladay (knee) will not be playing in the matchup after exiting the Week 5 loss to Dallas with their respective injuries.

Will Daniel Jones, Devontae Booker, Kadarius Toney, and Sterling Shepard step up against a talented Rams defense? Will the struggling Giants defense finally put it together against a Sean McVay- and Matthew Stafford-led offense?

Game Info

Los Angeles Rams (4-1) @ New York Giants (1-4)

Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021 — 1:00 PM EDT

TV: FOX

Radio: WFAN660

Odds

Notable Game Props

Giants Total Points: Over-19.5 (-115), Under-19.5 (-115)

Over-19.5 (-115), Under-19.5 (-115) Rams Total Points: Over-29.5 (-115), Under-29.5 (-115)

Over-29.5 (-115), Under-29.5 (-115) First Team to Score: Giants (+145), Rams (-175)

Giants (+145), Rams (-175) Last Team to Score: Giants (+120), Rams (-150)

Giants (+120), Rams (-150) Giants Total TDs: Over-2.5 (+150), Under-2.5 (-200)

Over-2.5 (+150), Under-2.5 (-200) Rams Total TDs: Over-3.5 (-105), Under-3.5 (-135)

Player Prop Picks

Matthew Stafford Over-2.5 Touchdown Passes (+130)

Matthew Stafford is averaging 2.4 touchdown passes per game through five weeks.

While that’s obviously under 2.5, it’s close enough to give you confidence about the over and you also need to consider how poor this Giants secondary has been. New York is 22nd in average passing yards allowed and has also let up 10 touchdown passes this year, including three against Dak Prescott and the Cowboys last week.

The Giants don’t have any sort of consistent pass rush, James Bradberry isn’t repeating his impressive 2020 Pro Bowl season, Adoree’ Jackson is struggling, and Jabrill Peppers isn’t fantastic in coverage.

Not to mention, Sean McVay definitely has the ability to call a phenomenal game via the air attack.

Expect Stafford to throw two touchdowns just by halftime.

Devontae Booker Anytime TD Scorer (+140)

Saquon Barkley will not be partaking in the matchup, so primary reserve running back Devontae Booker gets the start for the Giants.

And when Booker assumes a legitimate offensive role, he’s certainly capable of reaching the end zone.

Booker respectively earned four, two, and one carry in Weeks 1, 2, and 4. He also earned one passing-game target in each of those matchups.

As you can guess, he didn’t score in any of those games.

But last Sunday against Dallas, due to Barkley’s injury, Booker earned 16 carries and four targets through the air and ended up scoring a pair of touchdowns (one rushing, one receiving).

Booker can cross the plane, and if the Giants find themselves down near the goal line, expect offensive coordinator Jason Garrett to rely on the veteran back.

Sterling Shepard Over-53.5 Receiving Yards (-115)

Sterling Shepard is back after missing the last two games with a hamstring injury, and luckily, he’ll have his No. 1 quarterback throwing him the ball.

Elite Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey will likely be covering rookie wideout Kadarius Toney for much of the game, which could free Shepard up to have an impressive day.

Shepard has recorded over 53.5 receiving yards in two of the three games he’s played in this year (113 and 94 yards against Denver and Washington, respectively).

Players to Watch

Daniel Jones

Daniel Jones is miraculously playing in this game after suffering a concussion against Dallas. He underwent the league’s concussion protocol this past week and recovered swiftly.

As always, all eyes will be on the quarterback, and how Jones performs against a tough Los Angeles defense will be interesting to witness.

DJ putting together another dominant performance and continuing his strong season after last week’s setback would be an awesome story.

Kadarius Toney

I feel like we put Kadarius Toney in the “Players to Watch” section every week. But given the injuries to Saquon Barkley and Kenny Golladay, the rookie receiver will need to step up for Big Blue.

The first-round draft pick was tremendous against the Cowboys last week, catching 10 balls for 189 yards in the loss. It was the most single-game receiving yards from a rookie in Giants history.

Devontae Booker

I was hoping we wouldn’t ever be putting Devontae Booker in this section, because that would likely mean Saquon Barkley is hurt.

But, here we are.

It’s always been interesting how the Giants signed Booker to a two-year deal in the offseason instead of just a one-year deal, which would’ve been the normal maneuver. But given they made a multi-season investment in the 29-year-old, it’s clear they see something in him they like, and Devontae will need to prove he can still be a starting running back in this league amid Saquon’s absence.

Wide Right Podcast Preview

