Daniel Jones will suit up for the Giants this Sunday afternoon after suffering a concussion in last week’s loss to Dallas.

The Giants have released their final injury report ahead of Sunday’s matchup with the Rams.

Daniel Jones, who suffered a concussion against the Cowboys in Week 5, is not on the report, which means he is cleared to play. The third-year quarterback was a full participant during Friday’s practice and met with an independent neurologist (the final step of the concussion protocol).

Jones was a non-participant during the team’s Wednesday walkthrough and was limited on Thursday. He exited the loss to Dallas after initiating contact on a second-quarter bootleg.

The Giants won’t have each of their top offensive players on the field though. Saquon Barkley (low-ankle sprain) and Kenny Golladay (knee) are out for the game, as expected. Both exited last Sunday’s defeat with their respective injuries.

Ben Bredeson hasn’t played since Week 3 because of his hand injury and neither has Darius Slayton due to a hamstring issue. Both are questionable.

Andrew Thomas was active for Week 5 but didn’t play a snap. It’s unclear if he’ll play against Los Angeles this Sunday — he was reportedly moving slow during Friday’s practice.

Importantly, Sterling Shepard isn’t listed on the final injury report. Shepard missed Weeks 4 and 5 due to a hamstring injury and will be back on the game field this weekend.

The hope is that Kadarius Toney will be on the field despite his ankle issue. The rookie wideout caught 10 balls for 189 yards against the Cowboys.

