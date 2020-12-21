Star New York Giants cornerback James Bradberry missed the recent loss to the Browns due to his placement on the list.

New York Giants fans, rejoice.

We understand there’s not a whole lot to be thrilled about at the moment, considering the team is 5-9, in third place in the division, and on a two-game losing streak. Nonetheless, the squad is set to return its star cornerback.

According to ESPN’s Jordan Raanan, the Giants are activating James Bradberry off the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Bradberry found himself on the list last week after apparently coming in contact with a personal chiropractor who had tested positive for the lingering virus.

CB James Bradberry activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Missed Sunday night’s game. He was a high-risk close contact to a personal chiropractor who had tested positive. — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) December 21, 2020

This activation coming less than a week after the initial placement means Bradberry didn’t test positive for the coronavirus and instead was a high-risk close contact. Regardless, he couldn’t suit up for Sunday night’s loss, which was a huge blow to a Giants team in desperate need of a crucial victory.

If you didn’t realize how much of a difference Bradberry makes in the defensive backfield, you certainly understood it after the 20-6 defeat. Baker Mayfield tore up the Giants secondary, throwing for 297 yards and a pair of scores on an impressive 27-of-32 passing. Isaac Yiadom and the rest of the secondary didn’t step up when they needed to and the pass rush was nearly non-existent, hitting Mayfield just once — a Dexter Lawrence sack early in the second half.

The Giants officially had 1 QB hit. It came on Dexter Lawrence's sack as Baker Mayfield tried to escape the pocket. They only had 3 pressures, per Next Gen Stats. It's hard to win that way. Plus, Baker Mayfield obliterated their blitz (12-of-13 for 136 + TD, per @ESPNStatsInfo) — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) December 21, 2020

Returning Bradberry for the team’s Week 16 matchup in Baltimore is huge. He’s been the Giants’ top defensive weapon and is very likely to earn his first-ever Pro Bowl bid.

The fifth-year corner will have a tough task on his hands on Sunday afternoon when he goes up against Hollywood Brown though. Luckily, the Ravens are struggling when it comes to throwing the football, averaging 173.9 yards through the air per game (31st in the NFL).

A successful performance is required from Bradberry and the remainder of Patrick Graham’s defensive unit. That would take much of the pressure off a Giants offense that’s failed to consistently put up points and gain significant yardage all year long (31st in either category).

A Giants loss on Sunday paired with a Washington win would eliminate Big Blue from postseason contention. Needless to say, if New York’s defensive unit performs like it did against Cleveland, the Giants may be golfing in January and February for the fourth consecutive year, and the impatience among the fanbase would continue to grow.