Kyler Fackrell will head to injured reserve with a calf injury. The New York Giants edge rusher is now out for at least three games.

The edge rusher position for the New York Giants is under extreme depletion.

According to Michael Eisen of the team’s official website, the Giants are placing Kyler Fackrell on injured reserve. Fackrell suffered a calf injury during Sunday’s Week 12 win over the Cincinnati Bengals and exited the contest early. He only took part on 23 defensive snaps — a season-low for him.

Fackrell will now miss at least the next three games, a stint that includes matchups with the Seahawks, Cardinals, and Browns.

At the beginning of the year, the Giants were rich with depth at the edge rusher spot, fielding a healthy Fackrell, Lorenzo Carter, Oshane Ximines, and Markus Golden. Now, that’s anything but the case. Carter (Achilles) is out for the year, and the same goes for Ximines (shoulder). The Giants sent Golden to Arizona back in October as part of a pre-deadline trade.

Big Blue will likely look to rookie Cam Brown, the recently acquired Trent Harris, Jabaal Sheard, and potentially rookie Carter Coughlin to man the edge rusher spots. The former-most of the three individuals notched 10 defensive snaps against Cincinnati and racked up one solo tackle along with a quarterback hit.

Fackrell was proving to be a nice free-agent pickup in his inaugural season in East Rutherford. He started eight of 11 games and racked up three sacks, 31 combined tackles, and a pick-six recorded in the Week 5 loss to Dallas.

If the Giants are lucky, they may return Fackrell for the Week 16 matchup with the Baltimore Ravens. After he sits out three games, the Giants could designate him to return to practice, which means they would then have a 21-day period to officially activate him off injured reserve.