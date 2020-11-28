Oshane Ximines will miss the remainder of the 2020 season. The New York Giants edge rusher requires rotator cuff surgery.

The 2020 season has prematurely concluded for Oshane Ximines.

According to ESPN’s Jordan Raanan, the second-year New York Giants edge rusher requires surgery on his rotator cuff. He played in just four games this year.

Ximines needs surgery on his rotator cuff. That will end his season. https://t.co/DKIWBktWy0 — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) November 28, 2020

Ximines last appeared in the Giants’ Week 4 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, a game in which he left early due to a shoulder injury. The young outside linebacker subsequently found himself on injured reserve, but the organization designated him to return to practice earlier this week.

It seemed Ximines was to make a comeback prior to the season’s conclusion, but that apparently won’t occur. He thus ends his sophomore campaign with just five combined tackles, three quarterback hits, and zero sacks.

The Giants would’ve greatly benefited from a Ximines return to the game field. No, he’s not their most talented asset at edge rusher, but he would’ve at least provided depth, something the Giants are currently lacking at that position.

It was the opposite at the commencement of the regular season. The Giants originally fielded Ximines, Lorenzo Carter, Markus Golden, and Kyler Fackrell at EDGE, but now, only the latter-most individual remains. Carter suffered a season-ending Achilles rupture in Week 5 and the organization shipped Golden off to Arizona as part of a pre-deadline trade last month.

Despite not having Ximines for the remainder of the year, the Giants did activate rookies Xavier McKinney and Tae Crowder for Sunday’s matchup against the Bengals, along with veteran placekicker Graham Gano.