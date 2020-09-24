Craig Carton is going to be back on the sports radio airwaves sooner or later. Now the only question is where?

Craig Carton is out of federal prison after serving just over a year for a ticket-fraud scheme. The disgraced radio host will have his chance at redemption on the radio despite the fact that it might be a little awkward at first.

Andrew Marchand of the New York Post wrote a story about the upcoming HBO documentary “Wild Card: The Downfall of a Radio Loudmouth” which will air on Oct. 7.

Marchand provides details on a wide range of Carton topics including his childhood sexual assault, relationship with former WFAN co-host Boomer Esiason, and his gambling addiction, but let’s focus on his future on the radio for the time being.

Marchand is reporting that WFAN still plans to extend Carton an offer to take over afternoon drive, but a Philadelphia station is already courting the shock-jock host with an offer:

“The Post has previously reported that WFAN is figuring out if it will make an offer to Carton to do an afternoon-drive show. Though WFAN is not in a rush to make a deal, the expectation is still that it will make the time slot available to Carton if he wants it. If not, Carton already has a firm offer to work mornings at Philadelphia’s 97.5 The Fanatic, sources have told The Post.”

This is significant news that expands on earlier reporting from Marchand. In August, reports stated that Carton had “interest” from a station in Philly. This is much more concrete.

And again, let’s check in with ESNY’s sister site Crossing Broad in Philly to see if there’s any word about this offer. Kevin Kinkead writes:

“This is interesting to me, since I’ve been told that 97.5 is looking at a different host to possibly work the morning show. Not Craig Carton. There’s been a lot of chatter and a lot of noise surrounding that particular time slot, which is currently manned by Marc Farzetta and Bob Cooney following the departure of Tra Thomas a few months ago. “Carton does have Philadelphia connections. He worked at WIP in the mid-90s and worked for ex-Fanatic Program Director Eric Johnson at New Jersey 101.5 before leaving for WFAN. Sources tell Crossing Broad that Johnson spoke with Carton while serving as 97.5 PD, but obviously nothing materialized from that. Chuck D’Amico is the new PD, working under Joe Bell, while Johnson took a new Beasley gig at MIX 99.5 down in Wilmington.”

So, long story short, we’re still in wait-and-see mode with the next step for Craig Carton. “Wild Card: The Downfall of a Radio Loudmouth” will air on HBO on Oct. 7 at p.m. ET. We may have more confirmation about where Carton will make his return by then.

