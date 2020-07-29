There are plenty of questions for the New York Giants to answer when training camp begins. Here are five of the most pressing.

The entire New York Giants roster is now in training camp and will go through testing to see if anyone tests positive for the coronavirus. As we all know, the 2020 season will be like no other as everyone deals with this global pandemic.

This has been a challenging time for rookie head coach Joe Judge as he and his staff attempt to restore credibility to the franchise. In addition to trying to get his young team prepared without the benefit of an offseason workout program, he’s had to deal with the arrests of DeAndre Baker and Aldrick Rosas.

Rosas was released earlier this week and Baker has been placed on the Commissioner’s exempt list.

So far, Judge has handled every issue as well as can be expected. Now he’ll have to wait and see how many of his players will test positive for COVID-19. Wide receiver David Sills has already been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

After the first few rounds of testing are done, all teams will go through a strength and condition program to try to make up for not having optional team activities (OTAs) and minicamp. Then, hopefully, they’ll have their first practice around the middle of August.

Here are the biggest questions for the Giants prior to them taking the practice field.

Who will be the starting corner opposite James Bradberry?

With Baker on the exempt list, there’s a huge cloud as to who will be the starting corner opposite James Bradberry. The NFLPA is appealing the decision to put Baker on the exempt list, but for the time being, will go under the assumption that Baker won’t be available.

So that leaves Sam Beal, Corey Ballentine, Julian Love, rookie Darnay Holmes, and newly-acquired Shakial Taylor to competing to be the starter. This will probably be the most intense and intriguing position battle of camp.

Who will protect Daniel Jones’s blindside?

With the Giants facing the Pittsburgh Steelers defense that led the NFL in sacks last season in Week 1, it’s imperative that the Giants decide quickly on who will protect Daniel Jones’s blindside.

Fourth-overall pick Andrew Thomas will one day be the one responsible to protect the blindside. But it may not happen this year as Nate Solder has been the left tackle for the last two seasons despite his struggles.

Ready for 2020 🤩 https://t.co/ufoxM444L2 — New York Giants (@Giants) July 28, 2020

Thomas played right tackle as a freshman at Georgia and it may be a smoother transition to put him there as opposed to Solder. Big Blue faces the outside linebacker tandem of T.J. Watt and Bud Dupree, who combined for 26 sacks last season, which will be a good first test for the revamped line.

Who will be the starting outside linebacker opposite Markus Golden?

As Judge has mentioned numerous times, everyone will have to earn their position. But based on his production last season and leading the team in sacks with 10, it’s hard to envision Markus Golden not starting at outside linebacker.

Lorenzo Carter, Oshane Ximines, and free-agent signing Kyler Fackrell will compete to be the other starter. Whoever Judge and defensive coordinator Patrick Graham start with the first-team defense on the first day of practice will likely have the inside track towards being the starter.

Will the Giants bring in another kicker to compete with Chandler Catanzaro?

After releasing Rosas, the Giants signed former New York Jets placekicker Chandler Catanzaro. For his career, he’s converted 119 out of 142 field goal attempts, but retired last summer.

Reports: Giants agree to terms with Kicker Chandler Catanzaro 📰: https://t.co/xvrmVPiyNM pic.twitter.com/I2q3JkHYjk — New York Giants (@Giants) July 26, 2020

There have been speculations that the Giants may bring in another kicker to compete with Catanzaro such as former Patriots kicker Stephen Gostkowski. We’ll find out shortly if the Giants will bring in another kicker.

Who will start at center?

This is another position up for grabs as it’s unclear to everyone outside of the Giants organization as to who will be the starter. With last year’s starter Jon Halapio unsigned, Spencer Pulley, Nick Gates, and rookie Shane Lemieux will all be vying to be the starter.