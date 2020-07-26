The New York Giants are releasing placekicker Aldrick Rosas following his June 15 hit-and-run incident in California.

After three seasons with the New York Giants, Aldrick Rosas‘ tenure in East Rutherford is coming to an end. Big Blue is releasing its kicker just days before the start of training camp.

Many felt it was only a matter of time before the Giants would part ways with Rosas following his June 15 hit-and-run incident. The 25-year-old has been charged with reckless driving on a highway, hit-and-run (property damage), and driving with a suspended license.

Also noted here is likelihood DeAndre Baker lands on an exempt list. He still may face serious charges. The Giants put Kamrin Moore on a commissioner’s exempt list last July. Then quietly released him in August even though his charges eventually dropped https://t.co/BC8X3c9zKA — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) July 26, 2020

Even prior to this legal situation, Rosas was on shaky grounds with the ballclub. Last season, he converted just 12 of 17 field-goal attempts (70.6%) and missed four extra-point attempts.

His inaccuracy was shocking considering he was voted to the Pro Bowl the previous season after converting 32 of 33 field-goal attempts (97%), including a franchise-record 57-yard field goal against the Bears. Aldrick additionally missed just one extra-point attempt throughout that year.

In regard to a replacement, the Giants have decided they’re bringing in former New York Jets kicker Chandler Catanzaro. The 29-year-old was with Gang Green for a short period of time during last year’s preseason before retiring on Aug. 11. The Jets just released him from the reserve/left squad list last week.

Giants are signing former Jets’ kicker Chandler Catanzaro to a one-year deal, per league source. He retired last August and was released from the Jets’ reserve/left squad list just last week. With the Giants releasing Aldrick Rosas today, Catanzaro steps in. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 26, 2020

Since going undrafted out of Clemson in 2014, Catanzaro has taken part in 77 career games across five seasons, performing for the likes of the Jets, Buccaneers, Panthers, and Cardinals. He’s connected on 119 of 142 career field-goal attempts (83.8%) as well as 182 of 196 career extra-point attempts (92.9%).