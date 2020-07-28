If the appeal is successful, cornerback DeAndre Baker may be able to attend New York Giants training camp.

There’s a chance we may see cornerback DeAndre Baker at New York Giants training camp after all.

Per Ralph Vacchiano of SNY, Baker’s attorney, Patrick G. Patel, has confirmed the NFLPA has appealed the league’s decision to place Baker on the “commissioner’s exempt list,” which is equivalent to a paid leave of absence.

If he wins the appeal, Baker may be able to attend training camp. Vacchiano reports that the appeal has been filed with the argument that Baker hasn’t officially been charged with a crime but is still being punished by the NFL anyway.

In May, Baker and Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar were arrested for allegedly playing a direct role in an armed robbery in Florida. However, it is still unclear if they’ll be prosecuted.

Patel said they hope to be granted a hearing before a joint disciplinary review officer “as soon as possible,” as is Baker’s right per the new NFL collective bargaining agreement.

The Giants apparently scheduled Baker for a COVID-19 test before he was placed on the Commissioner’s Exempt List.

It will be interesting to see what the team elects to do with the second-year Giant, especially after they recently cut Aldrick Rosas. The young placekicker was charged with three misdemeanors after his June arrest for an alleged involvement in a hit-and-run.

Baker underwent a disappointing rookie season after general manager Dave Gettleman traded up to draft him in last year’s first round. Even so, the Giants do have a depth problem at cornerback, and DeAndre’s absence from the team could prove to be costly.