The New York Giants made a few moves on the day veterans reported to training camp. Some good, some not so good.

On Tuesday, New York Giants veterans finally reported to the Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford for training camp. It wasn’t exactly the most eventful day; players simply just received COVID-19 tests ahead of the annual practice period.

But unfortunately, the Giants needed to make a coronavirus-related move involving one of their young receivers. According to Ralph Vacchiano of SNY, Big Blue has placed wideout David Sills on the reserve/COVID-19 list, meaning he tested positive or at least was in contact with an individual who carried a positive case.

By the way, WR David Sills is not a rookie. He was on the practice squad most of last season. https://t.co/ZWzvsTUzVL — Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) July 28, 2020

The Giants originally signed Sills to the practice squad in September 2019 after he was waived by the Buffalo Bills. He went undrafted in 2019 out of West Virginia.

Sills would’ve needed to put in a great deal of work in order to make the final roster ahead of the regular season, and this makes his situation that much more difficult.

In an additional move, the Giants have claimed defensive back Shakial Taylor, also per Vacchiano. Taylor was waived by the Broncos on Monday.

The Giants also claimed DB Shakial Taylor off waivers from the Broncos. — Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) July 28, 2020

The 23-year-old, who played his college ball at Kansas, signed with the Indianapolis Colts as an undrafted free agent last year. He played in five games before Indianapolis waived him in late November.

Denver then claimed him a day later and signed him to a one-year exclusive-rights free agent tender back in April.

Taylor will work with a secondary that struggled mightily last year. The Giants defensive backfield allowed 264.1 passing yards per game, a mark that put them at 28th in the league.