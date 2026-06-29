Barstool’s Dave Portnoy floats New York City mayoral campaign
Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy has a book coming out, so he is going to be everywhere over the next few days offering good sound.
Case in point: He said he could consider running for mayor on Monday night during a Fox News appearance.
“If I was going to run, it would be here,” he told host Jesse Watters. “Can I win here? I have no idea. I don’t know the demographics, if I could get enough votes.
“There are a lot of people who like me in New York City. I know that. I’ve done a lot of good in New York City when I wasn’t thinking about politics — the Barstool fund, pizza places. It wasn’t for show.”
Portnoy went on to say he has done more in the real world than “clown politicians,” but reiterated he does not know if he would get votes.
On one hand, the city has already elected a Red Sox fan.
On the other … yeah, probably not happening. And let’s be real — Portnoy isn’t running.
That said: He and Curtis Sliwa would make some electric content together.
James Kratch is a veteran sports reporter and editor. He currently reports on the youth sports industry for Buying Sandlot and was previously ESNY's managing editor. Before that he spent a decade at NJ Advance Media (The Star-Ledger and NJ.com), where he covered high school sports, the Giants and Rutgers.