Barstool’s Dave Portnoy floats New York City mayoral campaign

Scott Utterback | USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy has a book coming out, so he is going to be everywhere over the next few days offering good sound.

Case in point: He said he could consider running for mayor on Monday night during a Fox News appearance.

Watters: You might run against Mamdani?



Portnoy: I would love to run against—if I was going to run, it would be here. Can I win here? I have no idea.



I’ve done a lot of good in NYC, whether it was the Barstool Fund or pizza places, so it wasn’t for show. I’ve had a real job.… pic.twitter.com/ccFj5ErrdD — Acyn (@Acyn) June 30, 2026

“If I was going to run, it would be here,” he told host Jesse Watters. “Can I win here? I have no idea. I don’t know the demographics, if I could get enough votes.

“There are a lot of people who like me in New York City. I know that. I’ve done a lot of good in New York City when I wasn’t thinking about politics — the Barstool fund, pizza places. It wasn’t for show.”

Portnoy went on to say he has done more in the real world than “clown politicians,” but reiterated he does not know if he would get votes.

On one hand, the city has already elected a Red Sox fan.

On the other … yeah, probably not happening. And let’s be real — Portnoy isn’t running.

That said: He and Curtis Sliwa would make some electric content together.