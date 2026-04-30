Major Yankee Stadium return on tap this weekend

John Jones | USA TODAY Sports

Yes, Anthony Volpe should be there. But we’re not talking about him.

We’re talking about the ice cream that looks like fried chicken.

The Mini Dessert “Chicken” Bucket will be back on the menu at the big ballyard in the Bronx starting Friday night when the Yankees open a three-game series against the Orioles, according to Newsday.

The item was incredibly popular early this season before selling out entirely on April 5. It will be available in Sections 125, 205 and 318, according to the report.

While it looks like chicken, it is “actually ice cream with a chocolate-covered cookie center with a coating of white chocolate and candied corn flakes.”