Are we really doing the Empire State Building lights freakout again?

The Record

Here we go again.

The Patriots won the AFC Championship on Sunday and advanced to Super Bowl LX, so the top of the Empire State Building was illuminated in blue and red for a few hours.

And — just as when similar accommodations were made after the Eagles won the NFC title — people are getting mad on the internet.

This is disgusting. Disgrace of a building. Boycott the Empire State Building

Empire State Building is no longer part of New York as far as I’m concerned

This is disgusting. wtf is wrong with whoever runs the Empire State Building. Can you see any other city lighting up for NY teams. You stink

The last missive represents the dumbest argument of all regarding this topic. They probably would not do this in Boston or Philadelphia or Chicago. But guess what? Those are provincial cities lacking an Empire State Building to illuminate. New York City belongs to the world and does not need to lean into performative actions of local support.

Also: The Empire State Building always has lights on. And the bar is not terribly high to clear. It is basically the Google logo on a building, always changing and some days you have to strain more for content than others. You take the obvious ones when you can. If anything, the compelling takeaway here is the Empire State Building should significantly cut back on all light displays. I would be open to that discussion. We don’t really need to acknowledge National Cottage Cheese Day or the Vegas Golden Knights winning the Western Conference.

I get that New York is in a prolonged championship drought, so feting the Eagles or Patriots or whatever winning rival feels like unnecessary salt in the wound. And it would be one thing if all the teams in town were just horrible like the Giants and Jets have been, but the situation is exacerbated by the fact the Yankees and now Knicks perpetually feel capable of winning a title, but you know deep down they won’t. But still. This whining is a bad look. Enough.