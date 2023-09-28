Rich Barnes | USA TODAY Sports

Saquon Barkley is doing football-related things at Giants practice. So let us scrutinize a bunch of 10-second video posted by beat reporters.

 

Someone get these to the Twitter doctors for their analysis.

Anyway, the plan was for Barkley to do individual drills on Thursday and go from there. But it is hard to believe Barkley plays against the Seahawks on Monday night. Yes, the game is likely to make or break the Giants’ season. But ankle sprains take time. And Barkley tends to be rather ineffective when he tries to push through injury before he is ready.

Besides: This game is not going to be won or lost by the Giants’ offense. It will be won or lost by the Giants’ defense. If Wink Martindale’s unit gives up 25 or more points to Seattle, it’s going to be a defeat. Because we know the Giants likely cannot score 25 points, with or without Barkley. Simple as that. So get him healthy and hope the defense finally shows up.

James Kratch
James Kratch is the managing editor of ESNY. He previously worked as a Rutgers and Giants (and Mike Francesa) beat reporter for NJ Advance Media.

