Saquon Barkley is doing football-related things at Giants practice. So let us scrutinize a bunch of 10-second video posted by beat reporters.

Saquon initially stayed on a side field with a trainer but then came over to participate in individual drills: pic.twitter.com/LZxsLR77BU — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) September 28, 2023

Saquon Barkley back in individuals for #Giants. No noticeable limp pic.twitter.com/SEoVBP5vdv — Ryan Dunleavy (@rydunleavy) September 28, 2023

Saquon Barkley spent most of media viewing session doing agility exercises. He ended up joining the QBs and other RBs for individuals and took a few handoffs from Daniel Jones, going half-speed. Barkley and RBs went to work on their own position drills when QBs joined the WRs… pic.twitter.com/BJ7BCilkjS — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) September 28, 2023

Someone get these to the Twitter doctors for their analysis.

Anyway, the plan was for Barkley to do individual drills on Thursday and go from there. But it is hard to believe Barkley plays against the Seahawks on Monday night. Yes, the game is likely to make or break the Giants’ season. But ankle sprains take time. And Barkley tends to be rather ineffective when he tries to push through injury before he is ready.

Besides: This game is not going to be won or lost by the Giants’ offense. It will be won or lost by the Giants’ defense. If Wink Martindale’s unit gives up 25 or more points to Seattle, it’s going to be a defeat. Because we know the Giants likely cannot score 25 points, with or without Barkley. Simple as that. So get him healthy and hope the defense finally shows up.

