Robinson Cano had the kind of MLB career that’d typically have a great shot of being honored in Cooperstown. But thanks to a couple of suspensions for performance-enhancing drugs, the former Mets and Yankees second baseman is unlikely to ever sniff the Hall of Fame.

As ballplayers reach the end of their careers, it’s easy to go through an identity crisis of sorts. After all, they’ve spent their entire life playing baseball. It’s a huge part of who they are. How will Cano fill that void?

I recently discovered that he figured out a post-baseball career in 2021 while serving his 162-game suspension. Cano spent that year in the Dominican Republic and decided to get into the garbage business. Am I the only one who had this slip by them?

Here are some details from an April 2022 story in the New York Post:

My town is known as one of the dirtiest towns in Dominican. I hate to say that,” he said of San Pedro de Macoris, which has produced an overwhelming number of major leaguers, including Sammy Sosa and Alfonso Soriano. “I was sick of that. [Now] people say they never seen it so clean in the last 20 years.”

He purchased a fleet of 28 trucks, emblazoned with his initials “RJC” that can be spotted all over his hometown. Additionally, he invested more than $16 million in a recycling facility.

“I want to do something when baseball is over. I don’t want to be on the field right away. I did my research and we have this plastic recycling company.”

Across more than 2,200 games played, Cano put up some impressive numbers. He hit .301/.351/.488 with 335 home runs and 1,306 RBI. Unfortunately, his two PED suspensions will always be what comes up first in conversation.

That’s something he’ll have to live with for the rest of his life. Robinson Cano has hopefully made some kind of peace with it over the years. But at least he’s found some sort of calling for his post-playing days. It hasn’t come without some potential scandals, but such is life in the waste management business, right?

