As we wake up in the aftermath of Week 1, the Jets are 1-0. They showed a lot more fight than the Giants did at MetLife Stadium on Sunday night. But even with a victory, many Jets fans feel as though they’ve lost with the likely news that Aaron Rodgers’ season is over after just four snaps. Steve Gelbs was working for SNY on Monday night, but he couldn’t help but let his depression get the best of him in the studio.

Instead of being at Citi Field for the Mets’ showdown vs. the Diamondbacks with Gary Cohen and Keith Hernandez, he was in the SNY studios for Jets pre- and postgame shows. Shortly after Rodgers exited the game and was declared out, Gelbs chimed in for a quick MLB update. Gelbs, who grew up a Jets fan, literally couldn’t contain his sadness:

life of a new york sports fan brought to you by steve gelbs ☹️ pic.twitter.com/xVExAYIrTb — dianna (@runwildkian) September 12, 2023

“I don’t feel much of anything right now. Something. I don’t know, I’ll see ya.”

If that wasn’t the most relatable 16 seconds of New York sports TV in 2023, then I’m not sure what is. Like I said at the top of this post, the Jets still found a way to win. They did it in dramatic fashion, too. The defense did what they do best, which allowed New York to erase a 13-3 halftime deficit and force overtime. That led to Xavier Gipson providing a walk-off punt return touchdown for Gang Green, which made all Jets fans feel joy for the first time in hours.

But even after a season-opening win, it’s hard to feel too upbeat on Tuesday morning. Gelbs is probably still moping around as we all wait for the inevitably bad news that’ll come from Rodgers’ MRI. And there’s not a soul who can blame him — or any Jets fan — for feeling depressed right now.

You can reach Matt Musico at [email protected]. You can follow him on Twitter: @mmusico8.