Remember when you were excited for the Giants to begin their 2023 regular season with a Week 1 tilt vs. the Cowboys? I certainly don’t.

It all went downhill at MetLife Stadium shortly after Queen Latifah gave us a rousing rendition of the National Anthem prior to kickoff. Daniel Jones, Saquon Barkley, and Co. literally couldn’t get anything going against Dallas. Just one year after a thrilling last-second win to kick off the season in Week 1, New York is now limping into Week 2 while licking its wounds from a 40-0 beatdown.

Any which way you slice it, the Cowboys absolutely throttled the Giants. This is the type of savage beatin’ that should get people to pump the brakes on head coach Brian Daboll’s club being a serious playoff contender. The gap between Dallas and New York couldn’t have looked wider. And after getting torched three times by the Eagles in 2022, I’m glad we don’t have to see how much wider the gap has gotten with them for a while.

As you can imagine, there were tons of wild stats produced thanks to the Giants’ futility. Of all the ones I’ve seen, though, this one definitely takes the cake:

Tonight the Giants: -lost the game 40-0 (or worse)

-lost the sack battle 7-0 (or worse)

-lost the turnover battle 3-0 (or worse)

-had a FG blocked & returned for TD

-threw a pick-6 No other team in NFL history has had all 5 happen in the same season (let alone all in one game). — OptaSTATS (@OptaSTATS) September 11, 2023

I mean, what do you even say to something like this? What we had to watch on Sunday night was a good old-fashioned butt-whooping. I feel bad for the Giants because they have to watch this film to begin their work week. You’d have to pay me a lot of money to sit through that blowout again.

Big Blue will hit the road for a Week 2 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals. That will be an opportunity for New York to get back on track, but it’ll immediately get hard again. Week 3 will come early with a Thursday Night Football game against the San Francisco 49ers by the Bay.

So what I’m trying to say here is… buckle up, folks. If the Giants can’t find a way to score points next week, it could continue to get uglier. After watching the Cowboys literally do whatever they wanted, it was hard to comprehend how that could even be a possibility. But yet, here we are.

