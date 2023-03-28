The Giants are in the midst of an important offseason after a surprising return to the playoffs in 2022. However, Brian Daboll — the reigning NFL Coach of the Year — is busy making sure the guys on his squad aren’t getting too cocky.

Daboll spoke with reporters at the NFL owners’ meetings on Tuesday. He discussed several topics, with one being the possibility of a reunion with wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. Someone else started discussing Big Blue’s accomplishments from last year before asking a question. New York’s head coach interjected himself the way any Eagles fan would:

A reporter prefaced a question to Daboll listing all of the Giants’ successes last season. He interrupted with “and got smoked in the playoffs.” That Eagles loss clearly left a bad taste that has lingered. — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) March 28, 2023

Bang bang. I mean, the Giants got completely undressed by Philly on primetime TV during the playoffs. Wouldn’t that leave a bad taste in your mouth? He also had to look at a bunch of Eagles signage during Super Bowl week while in Arizona for the NFL Awards ceremony.

The Giants accomplished more last year than virtually anyone could’ve predicted. Heck, nobody thought quarterback Daniel Jones would be back on a $160 million deal with $82 million guaranteed, either. But all those things are in the past. What only matters next is what the Giants accomplish next. He’s already taken that approach with his newly extended signal caller, too.

A lot was discussed regarding a complete culture change in New York’s locker room last year. That mentality starts with Daboll. The coach is continuing to set the tone, even when he doesn’t see his guys every day right now.

It’s good that Daboll is open about the Giants getting blown out to end their season. If he didn’t, you know somebody else would.

