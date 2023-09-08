Former Giants draft bust Kadarius Toney, now a member of the Chiefs, couldn’t have put together a worse performance in Thursday night’s season opener. Toney dropped three passes on five targets and even posted the lowest single-game receiving grade on Pro Football Focus (31.4) since 2018.

This essentially birthed a celebration among Giants Twitter (or “X”) given Toney’s previous remarks about the team’s fanbase. But it’s a former Big Blue offensive lineman and teammate of Toney’s who appears to be throwing his hat in the ring.

Current 49er Jon Feliciano had just these four words to say following Toney’s third drop, a crucial blunder in a one-point game with two-and-a-half minutes left in regulation.

Love to see it — Jonathan Feliciano (@MongoFeliciano) September 8, 2023

How did Kadarius Toney drop this 😂🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/I8HOSO7TGF — NFL Retweet (@NFLRT) September 8, 2023

Feliciano was only with Toney on the Giants for seven games last year before the team shipped the latter to Kansas City for third- and sixth-round picks. And Toney was only active for two of them. But Feliciano’s response, allegedly regarding Toney’s crucial mistakes on national television, goes to show the possible headaches he stirred in the Giants’ lockerroom. Toney’s perceived commitment issues loomed large and are thought to be a potential reason for the trade.

Or, maybe Feliciano didn’t have a problem with Toney during their respective Giants tenures, and the lineman just isn’t a fan of how Toney has portrayed himself over the past few months. Toney has taken a number of shots at the Giants, including flipping off “everybody in New York” with his Super Bowl ring, posting Instagram videos of what appears to be him in a dark room taking jabs at Big Blue fans, sending a few explicit voice message DMs to an X troll, and topping it off with saying his account was “hacked.” And now his X account has been deleted.

Whatever the reason may be, it doesn’t seem Jon Feliciano is a fan of Kadarius Toney. Maybe there are other former or current Giants who feel the same way.