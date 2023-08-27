Mike Francesa has had enough of the Yankees.

“Everson Pereira elevated to cleanup in today’s lineup,” the WFAN legend tweeted out Sunday. “Makes sense. He is 2-19 with seven K’s since coming up. Thankfully this clown show ends in a month.”

Hear, hear.

Believe it or not, the Bombers lead the Rays as of this post publishing. If they hold on, they are going to win a series. Which they have not done in a month. And despite giving up an early 2-0 lead. “Nice start to a Sunday ballgame for the Bombers,” Francesa tweeted earlier. “They have become a bad joke.”

That they have.

Also, in case you missed it, Francesa’s thoughts on cable news following last week’s Republican presidential debate:

“If you turn on TV after the debate — and I watched the debate, because I like that stuff — tell me where you can go on television and get an objective analysis?

“Don’t even try. If you go to MSNBC, you wouldn’t even know there was a debate. If you get them at CNN to mention it, you know it’s skewed. And then Fox (News) is so much the other way. The three of them are a joke. Fox, CNN and MSNBC, they’re all so biased one way or the other. And they all criticize each other for being so biased, and they’re all so biased it is almost disgraceful. It is a joke.

“You cannot watch any of them for objective news. There is no place to go for objective news any more. You might as well make your own decision. Because every bit of news you get on cable is so rigidly slanted, it is a joke. You know on Fox that everything (president Joe) Biden does is the worst thing that ever happened. And you know on MSNBC that everything (former president Donald) Trump has ever done is the worst thing that could ever be done. And you know, he should be thrown in jail and throw away the key.

“So you know it is so unbelievably biased that it is a joke. It is amazing how poor and how biased the coverage is. I would like to go to a place where somebody would not insult your intelligence and would give an objective opinion about anything. Anything! But when you’re dealing with politics, it is impossible to find. Everybody has got an angle. And that’s the way it sells. Because otherwise it doesn’t sell. They only get the viewers that sing their song.

“So if you are a dyed-in-the-wool Democrat, you’re going to watch MSNBC. And if you are a dyed-in-the-wool Republican, and you’re a Trump guy, you’re going to watch Fox News. That’s just the way it is. So that’s why I watch CNBC and worry about the stocks. And just cheer for Nvidia, like always.”

