The Cardinals could not figure out how to best use Isaiah Simmons after three-plus years. So now the Giants will try after shipping a seventh-round pick out west for the embattled defender, who was the No. 8 pick in the 2020 NFL draft.

Simmons, a Clemson product, was hailed as a “unicorn” when he entered the league due to his immense physical talents. But he struggled to gain much traction at linebacker and his shift to safety this preseason had not gone particularly well.

At that point why even run across the field if you’re not going to do anything to stop the TD??? I’m done with this effort by Isaiah Simmons pic.twitter.com/hFAv4sZfyR — Cardinals Update (@updatecardinals) August 20, 2023

None of that matters, though, if Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale can harness what Simmons does well. And it sounds like he will be deployed at inside linebacker, an area of need.

It is a no-risk, high-reward move for general manager Joe Schoen. He gave away nothing for Simmons and the Cardinals had already declined his fifth-year option. If Martindale can turn his career around, the Giants look brilliant. If that does not happen, they move on.

👉 Claim Your bet365 NJ Casino Bonus Code Right Now

It is the type of deal that makes sense for a team that is trying to win now, but does not want to overextend itself to fix glaring weaknesses as it sticks to a steady rebuild plan. You have to be somewhat skeptical given how quickly the new Cardinals regime bailed on Simmons. But you never know. It might work out for the Giants.

MORE ON ESNY:

• WFAN’s Tiki Barber apologizes for false Robert Saleh claim with BS explanation

• Hal Steinbrenner most to blame for this Yankees disaster

• A intriguing Yankees nugget … as long as we understand it correctly

• WFAN’s Suzyn Waldman calls Yankees ‘boring’ on hot mic

• Braves mascot thinks Gary Cohen’s opinion of him is absolute trash

James Kratch can be reached at [email protected]. Follow him on Twitter @jameskratch.