Wise or not, the Jets are going to play Aaron Rodgers in Saturday’s preseason finale against the Giants.

And if Rodgers’ past comments are any indication, the future Hall of Famer might be on the field longer than you would think.

From ESPN last summer, when Rodgers was still the Packers’ quarterback:

Aaron Rodgers doesn’t feel the need to play in the preseason, but if the Green Bay Packers quarterback does play then he really wants to play.

Rodgers hasn’t played a preseason snap since 2018 — he was supposed to play one game in the summer of 2019 until the plan got scrapped because of poor field conditions in Winnipeg — but the combination of a poor start to last season and breaking in new receivers and offensive linemen might be reason to do so this year.

“I don’t see any benefit to it,” Rodgers said Tuesday. “I definitely don’t see any benefit to playing one series. If we’re going to play, we should play and play a quarter, a couple of series, two to three series. Just suiting up for four plays, to me, is a waste.”

Rodgers did not see any snaps last preseason. So this will be his first fake football endeavor in five years. You figure two series is the bare minimum and a full half is unlikely. So somewhere in the middle? We’ll say three series.

