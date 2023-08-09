The best scene of Tuesday’s “Hard Knocks” season premiere came when Jets defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich was breaking down film with his unit.

It’s f–king awesome, man

Ulbrich was not referring to a play by Sauce Gardner or Quinnen Williams. He was referring to a throw Aaron Rodgers made. And, really, summing up Gang Green’s entire existence these days. Because Rodgers has changed everything for this team. His presence has transformed the Jets. Now anything and everything feels possible. And there is just this overwhelming sense of excitement and joy that he is here.

The Jets see it as a “blessing,” as Garrett Wilson put it. They realize they still have to capitalize on their good fortune. But for the time being, they are basking in the glory.

Some other stray thoughts:

• The opening with the Joe Namath footage and the media reactions to Rodgers’ arrival was great. But we could not help but think it would have been that much better had Mike Francesa or Christopher “Mad Dog” Russo been one of the featured talking heads. Craig Carton was a good touch. But Colin Cowherd and whoever FS1 rolls out in afternoons did not work well for us.

• Robert Saleh’s crow story was fun. We’re not sure if it works 100%, but it was a good effort.

• The lack of Sean Payton talk was disappointing. Rodgers screwing with offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett during their pylon throw game was funny. But we needed someone to rip Payton.

• Also, did Ulbrich throw shade at Bill Belichick with that “do your job” line that did not really make sense?

• If Tanzel Smart thinking Broadway shows have luxury suites and saying “char-coochie board” is the funniest thing they have for the first episode, the Jets are clearly succeeding at making this a wildly vanilla season. Dragging Liev Schreiber out in a helicopter is another sign of content desperation, too. All of the hand-wringing about the Jets being on the show will be for naught in the end.

Tanzel Smart just wants to go to a Broadway show and have a carc-coochie board pic.twitter.com/GX3ke29MdD — Too Much Dip (@toomuchdipp) August 9, 2023

• That official talking to Saleh when the stadium lights went out during the Hall of Fame game was awkwardly slow to react.

• Chazz Surratt is going to make a bunch of 53-man projections now!

• The Jets never should have gotten rid of the white helmets.

James Kratch can be reached at [email protected]. Follow him on Twitter @jameskratch.