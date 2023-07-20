We missed this, but thankfully Awful Announcing did not: Christopher “Mad Dog” Russo is bringing his Sirius XM program to Bar A in August.

It will be Russo’s first time doing a remote show at the Jersey Shore venue since the “Mike and the Mad Dog” days. And get this: Russo told Dan Patrick that he used Bar A’s fax machine to send his 2008 resignation letter to WFAN while on vacation.

From AA:

“I did that show at Bar A way back in the WFAN days,” Russo explained. “And I had a good time, bands, Southside Johnny and everything else. And then I left WFAN and I have not been. I mailed in my resignation from Bar A on a Thursday night because I did not have a fax machine. So I went to Bar A because I was at the Jersey Shore to mail in my resignation when I went to Sirius.”

(…)

“In that letter, I was not allowed to go work at ESPN Radio,” Russo added. “So in the resignation letter, to get it in, I had to indicate – and I was going to Sirius anyway – that I was not allowed to be on the air at ESPN. So they wanted that ASAP, so that is why I ran to Bar A as I was at the Jersey Shore for the summer, and I got that resignation in. So now I go back for the first time in 15 years.”

The show is Aug. 4. Hopefully Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes are already booked. It would be amazing if Mike Francesa made a surprise appearance, but we doubt the big guy is leaving Saratoga to fight the hellacious traffic. Anyway, get Doggie his tambourine!

