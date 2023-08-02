Pretty much everyone in Florham Park has weighed in on Sean Payton’s controversial Jets comments by now. Robert Saleh, Aaron Rodgers, Nathaniel Hackett, et cetera.

And that is enough, according to Mike Francesa. The big guy says it is time to stop clapping back at the Broncos coach.

“Hackett, Saleh and Rodgers should all shut up about Sean Payton,” Francesa tweeted. “Let your play do your talking when you travel to Denver on October 8th. Make your statement there.”

👉 Claim Your bet365 NJ Casino Bonus Code Right Now

Is this Francesa running a little interference for Payton given they are both branches on the Bill Parcells coaching tree? Perhaps. But that does not necessarily mean he is wrong. We are approaching the point where the Jets doth protest too much. Talk is cheap, as Tom Coughlin used to say. Play the game. And in this case, the game is Week 5 in Denver. Get your popcorn ready then. But in the meantime, keep your mouth shut. Back after this.

MORE ON ESNY:

• Yankees’ Aaron Boone ‘sounds ridiculous’ with media, Mike Francesa says

• It’s time for Yankees’ Hal Steinbrenner to get a wakeup call

• Max Scherzer spilled the beans on Mets’ new organizational direction

• Vladimir Putin is more accessible to media than Knicks’ Leon Rose

• Connecticut governor says he’s lined up money to bring Hartford Whalers back

• WFAN’s Gregg Giannotti defends afternoon drive’s Shaun Morash: ‘It’s going to be fine’

James Kratch can be reached at [email protected]. Follow him on Twitter @jameskratch.