Steve Cohen is crying uncle and giving up on this failed Mets season.

The Amazins have agreed to trade co-ace Max Scherzer to the Rangers, formally waving the white flag despite the very real possibility they could be back at .500 by the middle of next week. Scherzer said he would waive his no-trade clause Saturday, two days after the Mets shipped closer David Robertson to the Marlins and less than 24 hours after Scherzer ripped the front office for the move.

The deal is still pending Scherzer’s physical and financial matters, according to USA Today. But it is expected to get done. And the Mets are also reportedly engaging the Astros about Justin Verlander, according to the same report.

From Friday night after, as it turned out, Scherzer’s final start as a Met:

The Mets are undefeated since they decided to start selling, which led to trading closer David Robertson to the Miami Marlins on Thursday. It sounds like starting pitcher Max Scherzer is pissed about it, though.

A day after celebrating his 39th birthday, he took the mound Friday at Citi Field against his former club in the Nationals. He turned in a solid performance for New York, allowing one run on six hits, and two walks with seven strikeouts in seven innings. The hurler was still throwing bullets after the game in the clubhouse, too.

Here are Max Scherzer's full comments regarding the trade deadline: pic.twitter.com/Qg3cATFC6Z — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) July 29, 2023

