The Mets are undefeated since they decided to start selling, which led to trading closer David Robertson to the Miami Marlins on Thursday. It sounds like starting pitcher Max Scherzer is pissed about it, though.

A day after celebrating his 39th birthday, he took the mound Friday at Citi Field against his former club in the Nationals. He turned in a solid performance for New York, allowing one run on six hits, and two walks with seven strikeouts in seven innings. The hurler was still throwing bullets after the game in the clubhouse, too.

Here’s what MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo reported from Scherzer’s postgame session with the media:

Here are Max Scherzer's full comments regarding the trade deadline: pic.twitter.com/Qg3cATFC6Z — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) July 29, 2023

And here are the above comments in video form. He clearly looks annoyed, especially after getting the win and tossing seven solid innings.

Max Scherzer said he has not had conversations with the front office yet about the direction of the Mets and says this is a different situation from when he got traded from the Nationals in 2021 "This time around, I'm not going to be a free agent. I have another year here" pic.twitter.com/lJBnTRuRf4 — SNY (@SNYtv) July 29, 2023

Max is a smart guy and comes at this from both angles. He sees how much the Mets have underperformed and what their record is. There’s still a chance to make a run, but it’s going to be very hard.

However, the competitor in him knows it’s harder to claw back into the race without your best reliever.

As you can see from DiComo’s second tweet and the video from SNY, Scherzer mentioned he’s got another year in Queens. Technically, he holds a player option for 2024. But once again, Max is no fool. He knows nobody will give him close to the $43.3 million he’ll earn with the Mets.

Unless something unexpected comes from the conversation he wants to have, the right-hander will be back next year. I’d be shocked if this conversation doesn’t happen this weekend as New York finishes up its series vs. Washington. Or even Friday night before he leaves the ballpark to head home.

