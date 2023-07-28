Are you ready for things to get crazy, folks? Because that’s going to happen as we get closer to August 1st. David Robertson no longer plays for the Mets, but what other Mets trade rumors are flying around? It looks like reigning AL Cy Young Award winner, Justin Verlander, is dealing with them again.

There was an unconfirmed rumor flying around earlier this week that his former team, the Houston Astros, had already agreed to the framework of a deal to re-acquire JV. It seems like that rumor is bogus, although we won’t know for sure until the deadline passes. And while the Mets are willing to listen regarding Verlander and Max Scherzer, the likelihood of them getting traded seems low, and for various reasons.

But maybe not if an aggressive team desperate enough for rotation help comes along. Enter the Texas Rangers. They’re well on their way to a winning season for the first time since 2016. Bruce Bochy’s club is currently 60-43 and occupying first place in the American League West.

They’re on the hunt for rotation upgrades, especially since prized offseason acquisition Jacob deGrom is out for the year because of Tommy John surgery. Here’s what MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand had to say about rumors concerning Verlander:

The frontrunner for Verlander, according to one source, would likely be the Rangers, who are said to be seeking rotation help and are taking an aggressive approach to the Trade Deadline. It should be noted that Texas pursued Verlander last winter, but the pitcher expressed no interest in joining the Rangers, who were coming off of their sixth consecutive losing season.