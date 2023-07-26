Aaron Rodgers has finalized his long-awaited revamped contract with the Jets. And he is taking a big pay cut for Gang Green, as well as further solidifying his multi-season commitment.

Full breakdown on Aaron Rodgers’ new two-year, $75 million fully guaranteed deal: $35 million roster bonus in 4 days

$1,838,888 2023 base salary

$38,161,1112 2024 base salary No-tag clause

No-trade clause — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 26, 2023

So Rodgers is taking a $35 million pay cut. And he needs to play in 2024 to get a big chunk of the money. It’s a win-win for the Jets, even if they will have a dead money on the backend.

Now put him in bubble wrap until Week 1. From earlier:

Aaron Rodgers has been titillating everyone at Jets training camp with his arm.

Mike Francesa says the future Hall of Fame quarterback’s handiwork should stay on the Florham Park practice field this summer.

“If you see Aaron Rodgers in a preseason game, somebody should drug test the coach,” the WFAN legend joked on his BetRivers podcast. “Don’t put Aaron Rodgers in a preseason game. Don’t even think about putting him in a preseason game. And if you do, you put him in Game No. 3 for a quarter. And I wouldn’t even bother with the cameo. I really wouldn’t.”

The big guy need not worry. Rodgers has not appeared in a preseason game since 2018 (there were none in 2020, of course). So Francesa will likely get his wish. But if Rodgers does play in one for the Jets, he will likely stick around. He told Packers reporters last summer he sees no value in playing a series or two. If he’s going to play, he wants to be on the field for a good amount of time.

