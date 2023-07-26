Last week, I had the misfortune of laying my eyes on a Braves-themed Mets hat that I’ll never be able to erase from my memory. I thought that was the worst thing I’ve ever seen. However, it was just outdone by an absolutely hideous Yankees-Mets Aaron Judge jersey mashup.

Someone had the audacity to wear the below jersey to the Bronx for Game 1 of the Subway Series. Just look at this freakin’ thing:

Ethan is absolutely right. Straight to prison. Do not pass go and do not collect $200. Why — and I repeat, why — in the world would anyone ever think to do this? And then also take it a step further and actually get it made??

I can only imagine the odd looks and boos this fan got while watching the game. Since he’s wearing a Yankee hat, we can assume he’s a Yankees fan first, which makes this even more puzzling if that’s the case.

Aaron Judge is a Yankee. Thanks to the $360 million deal he signed over the winter, the franchise’s 16th captain will only be a Yankee. Where do the Mets come into play? This is like putting Derek Jeter’s name on any part of a Mets jersey. Legitimately a cardinal sin.

I’m sorry I had to subject you to such a travesty. But since I laid my eyes on it and had to suffer, there was no way I’d continue on this horrific journey alone. Others need to go down with me. At this rate, we’re just collecting items that need to be put in a huge bonfire so they’re never seen again.

If anything else is found, please let us know so it can be added to the list.

