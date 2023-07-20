Mike Francesa is not letting up on the Yankees.

“Bad pitchers continue to dominate the Yanks. Comical,” the WFAN legend tweeted Wednesday after the Angels swept the Bombers in Anaheim.

He lated added: “Hard to watch (manager Aaron) Boone say the same things every night.”

The Angels beat the Yankees, 7-3, to complete the three-game sweep. They outscored the Bombers by nine runs, 16-7, en route to the sweep. Angels pitcher Chase Silseth — just recalled from Triple-A — struck out 10 batters in 5 2/3 innings. The Yankees now have a .218 team batting average since slugger Aaron Judge went on the injured list.

It’s been a rough summer for the team. And Francesa has been there every step of the way with his flamethrower. From before the All-Star break:

Francesa on the Yankees’ decision to fire hitting coach Dillon Lawson: “Instead of the Yanks firing the hitting coach. Maybe they should get rid of the dead weight in their lineup and add some qualified LH hitting.”

On the Bombers’ lineup construction: “How can the Yankees have one legitimate LH hitter in the lineup at home against a RH pitcher. It is a ridiculous and patently stupid design.”

Another goodie: “Yanks continue to fill the lineup card with terrible players. Didn’t get a player to second base. Rizzo and Stanton should donate their paychecks to charity. They haven’t earned them in the least.”

And: “The current Yankee lineup would have to improve to be called anemic.”

And: “Watching Rizzo and Stanton, it is hard to believe how bad they are.”

