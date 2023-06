Twenty-seven up, 27 down.

Baseball immortality for Domingo German.

Yankees 11, Athletics 0.

He did it! Domingo German is now part of baseball history pic.twitter.com/BYDHS3kwY9 — ESNY (@EliteSportsNY) June 29, 2023

It is the 24th perfect game in Major League history. And the fourth by a Bronx Bomber. German joins the late Don Larsen, David Cone and David Wells in the sport’s lore.

