WFAN is making a significant change to its weekday lineup.

Large alterations are en route at WFAN Sports Radio in New York.

Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reports the legendary station will be putting former Giants legend Tiki Barber and Brandon Tierney, hosts of the “Tiki & Tierney” program (3-6:00 p.m. ET) on CBS Sports Radio and CBS Sports Network, in its weekday midday slot (10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET).

The midday slot currently plays host to the “Moose & Maggie” program, hosted by Marc Malusis and Maggie Gray.

The change will come after the New Year, Marchand reports. The contracts of Malusis and Gray are reportedly up at the end of 2021. The “Tiki & Tierney” show that currently broadcasts on the various CBS platforms will conclude later this month.

Marchand additionally reports Gray should assume another position at the station or Audacy, which serves as WFAN’s parent company. It’s unclear exactly what Malusis’ next move will be. Moose additionally appears on SNY’s nighttime news program, “Geico SportsNite.”

The FAN has made various changes to its daily programming over the last year in change. The station saw the retirements of both Joe Benigno and Steve Somers along with the departure of John Jastremski for The Ringer. This paved the way for the creation of “Carton & Roberts” — with Craig Carton and Evan Roberts — in the drivetime slot (2-7:00 p.m. ET) and the welcoming of Keith McPherson, who recently commenced his tenure as the station’s late-night host.

Sal Licata has taken over as the overnight host.

Follow Ryan Honey on Twitter: @RyanHoneyESNY

Listen to ESNY’s Wide Right Podcast on Apple here or on Spotify here.