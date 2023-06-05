Wait, the Chiefs super fan who dresses up like a wolf and allegedly robs banks is still on the lam?

From Pro Football Talk:

In late March, the Chiefs superfan who is accused of robbing a bank removed his GPS monitor and skipped bail. More than two months later, he remains on the run.

Via KHSB.com, Xavier Babudar a/k/a Chiefsaholic has landed on the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers most wanted list.

(…)

Babudar was arrested in December for allegedly robbing the Tulsa Teachers Credit Union in Bixby, Oklahoma. He faces charges of robbery with a dangerous weapon, along with assault while masked or disguised and removing an electronic measuring device. He had been released on bond in February.

Forget the obligatory “This is going to be an amazing Netflix documentary” talk. Although it will be, especially because he may or may not have been able to post bail because of big bets on the Chiefs winning the Super Bowl and Patrick Mahomes winning MVP. The main focus here: Is this guy an all-time great fugitive? He’s accused of robbing a bank, he gets out on bond, he manages to get the ankle monitor off and he’s still a ghost in the wind months later in the year 2023?

His face is plastered all over the internet. They can ping cell phones and credit cards. How? Just incredible stuff. We vote to make him an honorary Andy Fast Guy (TM).

MORE ON ESNY:

• Things suck for ex-Yankees southpaw Jordan Montgomery right now

• Billy Joel is ending his Madison Square Garden residency

• Credit Stephen A. Smith for this courageous revelation about breasts

• 2 New York sports owners may bang wallets in GOP primaries

• If Saquon Barkley could notch PR win over Giants, he already would have

James Kratch can be reached at [email protected]. Follow him on Twitter @jameskratch.