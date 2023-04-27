The Jets played one primetime game in 2022. And scholars will debate whether it even counts as one. There is not much prestige in playing the Jaguars on Thursday night in a monsoon three days before Christmas, you know.

But this season? Gang Green will likely play the maximum five primetime game now that Aaron Rodgers is officially in the fold. And ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported they could even get six, presumably with a late-season schedule flex somewhere. Plus they should play several national games in the late Sunday afternoon window.

Some thoughts:

Jets at Cowboys should be the Sunday Night Football season opener. The only reason NBC would pass on this is if it believes it does not want to burn the ratings windfall so early in the season. It just makes too much sense.

If not that, Eagles at Jets on Monday Night Football in Week 1? It’s hard to believe NBC will get both Super Bowl teams in Week 1. So if it passes on the Jets to start the season, ESPN should be positioned to pounce.

Jets final 7-round mock draft: Getting Rodgers some protection

How about Giants-Jets on Black Friday? We are going to assume this is a primetime kickoff. And while there is some risk involved — what happens if the Giants flop? If Rodgers gets hurt? — the potential positives are too many to ignore. Amazon gets the biggest media market — and the commerce capital of the world — and fanbases that are already conditioned to using Amazon Prime to watch games due to the Yankees’ broadcast deal. Even if one or both teams falter, the game will be compelling. And it is a way around Giants co-owner John Mara’s resistance to a Thanksgiving home game. If the Jets do play on Thanksgiving, that could be the other potential landing spot for the Dallas game.

The other likely picks. Give us Jets at Bills and Chargers at Jets. Our gut tells us CBS or FOX protects Chiefs at Jets. The Jets’ games against the Dolphins and Patriots could also get a look, as could their matchup with the Falcons (a trendy potential surprise team).

James Kratch can be reached at [email protected]. Follow him on Twitter @jameskratch.