The Jets have officially hammered out the Aaron Rodgers deal. And with the big move comes a 2023 NFL draft shakeup.

General manager Joe Douglas previously had six picks to work with but is now down to five. Three of the team’s selections (Nos. 13, 42, and 207) in this year’s draft were sent to Green Bay as part of the Rodgers deal, while two were sent back to Florham Park (Nos. 15 and 170).

Douglas could certainly work the phones, trade back at any point, and garner more draft capital. But barring any sort of activity, let’s decide how the Jets use their remaining selections with Pro Football Network’s Mock Draft Simulator.

Round 1, Pick 15 (via GB): OT Peter Skoronski, Northwestern

The Jets can finally turn all their attention to the 2023 draft after landing their new face of the franchise. And the first-round goal remains the same: acquire the top offensive tackle on the board.

Duane Brown is going to be 38 in August. Mekhi Becton has played only one game in the last two years. Max Mitchell doesn’t have the experience to assume a starting role.

Skoronski was a first-team All-Big Ten selection in a conference that includes some of the nation’s top pass rushers. He could initially play on the right side of the line before (hopefully) growing into the team’s franchise left tackle.

Round 2, Pick 43: DT Mazi Smith, Michigan

The Jets badly need defensive tackle depth. They lost Nathan Shepherd to the Saints and Sheldon Rankins to the Texans. Behind Quinnen Williams and Quinton Jefferson sit Tanzel Smart, Solomon Thomas, and not much else.

While he wasn’t a premier pass rusher in college, Smith was productive in the run game (48 total tackles in 14 games). This earned him first-team All-Big Ten honors.

At 6-foot-3, 323 pounds, Smith’s frame would give the Jets an incredible advantage on heavy run downs.

Round 4, Pick 112: S Trey Dean, Florida

The Jets need safety depth as well. Projected starters Jordan Whitehead and Chuck Clark are only signed through 2023. And it’s not like either is expected to play at an All-Pro level.

Depth is crucial at this spot and Dean could be the answer. He has tremendous size at 6-foot-2, 200 pounds and is a physical defensive back, having tallied 169 combined tackles over his final two seasons at Florida.

Head coach Robert Saleh and defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich could use Dean as a hybrid safety-linebacker given these traits. And/or use him in pass rushing situations.

Round 5, Pick 143: CB Mekhi Garner, LSU

Despite sporting one of the top cornerback duos in the league — Sauce Gardner and D.J. Reed — the Jets don’t have many reliable reserve options. Garner could fix this problem.

At 6-foot-2, Garner’s size would give him upside at the boundary corner spot, where he could reside as a backup to the two aforementioned stars.

Round 5, Pick 170 (via GB): LB Dorian Williams, Tulane

The Jets are set to start C.J. Mosley and Quincy Williams at linebacker, and that’s likely one of the more solid duos in the AFC. But there isn’t much reliable depth on the roster.

Williams was a do-it-all linebacker at Tulane who was productive against both the run and pass in 2022. He recorded 132 total tackles (second overall in the AAC), 8.5 tackles for loss, five sacks, two interceptions, seven pass breakups, and two forced fumbles.

Williams’ versatility provides him with superb upside, making him a great Day 3 value pick.

