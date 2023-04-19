Like all teams around the NFL, the Giants have been hard at work preparing for the 2023 NFL Draft. Who could potentially be at the top of their big board of prospects, though? We don’t know for sure, but we can read some context clues based on their top-30 visits.

Each organization is allowed to host up to 30 NFL Draft prospects at their facility for interviews, meetings, and a physical. The hope is to get to know those players as much as possible before draft day.

Wednesday is the final opportunity for these meetings to happen before next Thursday’s NFL Draft. Big Blue is hosting Alabama cornerback Brian Branch on Wednesday, which will all but likely wrap up their top-30 visits for this year. Who else has been invited by the Giants to their practice facility?

Well, I’m glad you asked. Giants beat writer Art Stapleton shared his working list of players who completed one of these visits with New York. And before you ask, Stapleton eventually said this list is in no particular order:

#Giants "30" visits continued 9. Arkansas LB Drew Sanders

10. Clemson DL Bryan Bresee

11. Iowa State OLB Will McDonald IV

12. Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker

13. Georgia Tech DL/OLB Keion White

14. Clemson DE/OLB Myles Murphy

15. Minnesota C John Michael Schmitz — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) April 19, 2023

#Giants "30" visits continued 23. Florida DL Gervon Dexter

24. Louisville OLB YaYa Diaby

25. Tennessee OLB Byron Young

26. Purdue TE Payne Durham

27. Old Dominion CB Tre Hawkins

28. Houston QB Clayton Tune — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) April 19, 2023

Just from a glance, we can see lots of wide receivers and cornerbacks/defensive backs. There are also a handful of linebackers, as well as a couple of quarterbacks.

The Giants have 10 total 2023 NFL Draft picks to use next week in Kansas City. Their first one will be the 25th overall selection in the first round. That’s a lot of time to wait around before making their first pick. But such is life when you surprise everyone with a 9-7-1 record and finally make it back to the playoffs for the first time in nearly a decade.

