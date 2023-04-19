Joe Schoen giants 2023 nfl draft
Like all teams around the NFL, the Giants have been hard at work preparing for the 2023 NFL Draft. Who could potentially be at the top of their big board of prospects, though? We don’t know for sure, but we can read some context clues based on their top-30 visits.

Each organization is allowed to host up to 30 NFL Draft prospects at their facility for interviews, meetings, and a physical. The hope is to get to know those players as much as possible before draft day.

Wednesday is the final opportunity for these meetings to happen before next Thursday’s NFL Draft. Big Blue is hosting Alabama cornerback Brian Branch on Wednesday, which will all but likely wrap up their top-30 visits for this year. Who else has been invited by the Giants to their practice facility?

Well, I’m glad you asked. Giants beat writer Art Stapleton shared his working list of players who completed one of these visits with New York. And before you ask, Stapleton eventually said this list is in no particular order:

Just from a glance, we can see lots of wide receivers and cornerbacks/defensive backs. There are also a handful of linebackers, as well as a couple of quarterbacks.

The Giants have 10 total 2023 NFL Draft picks to use next week in Kansas City. Their first one will be the 25th overall selection in the first round. That’s a lot of time to wait around before making their first pick. But such is life when you surprise everyone with a 9-7-1 record and finally make it back to the playoffs for the first time in nearly a decade.

