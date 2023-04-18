There hasn’t been any on-field NFL action in more than two months. However, we’re starting to get major 2023 vibes. Many Giants and Jets players have arrived for voluntary offseason workouts, while the 2023 NFL Draft is a little more than one week away.

For anyone needing to catch up on details ahead of the top overall pick getting selected next week, we’ve got you covered. Here are the things you need to know, all with a New York football tilt.

When and where is the 2023 NFL Draft?

The NFL Draft will kick off on April 27th and run through April 29th at Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri. Here’s a quick peek at what the venue will generally look like:

First look at the 2023 #NFLDraft in Kansas City! 👀 pic.twitter.com/sH9V4x6YwT — NFL (@NFL) February 10, 2023

There are different start times depending on the day:

First Round: Thursday, April 27th at 8 p.m. ET

Second and Third Round: Friday, April 28th at 7 p.m. ET

Rounds 4-7: Saturday, April 29th at 12 p.m. ET

How to watch the 2023 NFL Draft

As you can see from the mocked-up drawings, the NFL is expecting to have a big crowd in attendance for their tentpole event of the offseason. But what if you hate crowds and want to watch the Draft from the comfort of your own couch?

Well, it’ll be on TV. Duh. You can watch every single pick if you really want to on either ESPN, ABC, or NFL Network.

Where the Jets and Giants pick in Round 1

Thanks to finishing with a 7-10 record in 2022, the Jets own the 13th overall pick in this year’s draft.

The Giants finished 9-7-1 and reached the NFL Playoffs for the first time since 2016. So, they’ll be making the 25th overall pick.

A complete rundown of Jets’ picks (for now)

The initial focus for NFL teams is always trying to grab top talent in the first round. But you can find some gems at any point in the Draft. After all, quarterback Brock Purdy was “Mr. Irrelevant” and played an important role for the San Francisco 49ers last year.

Here’s a full list of the Jets’ 2023 NFL Draft picks… at the moment:

Round 1: 13th

Round 2: 42nd and 43rd

Round 4: 112th

Round 5: 143rd

Round 6: 207th

Gang Green currently has six selections for the 2024 NFL Draft, as well. This includes one in the first round, second round, third round, and sixth round, along with two in the fourth round.

Will Aaron Rodgers finally be a Jet?

The elephant in the room is whether or not Aaron Rodgers will officially be the Jets’ starting quarterback before next week. We know he intends to play for New York next season, but the Packers are trying to squeeze as much out of a potential trade as possible.

We don’t know exactly when this ordeal will finally be over, but one would have to think a resolution will (hopefully) come by Day 1 of the NFL Draft. After all, it seems likely that at least one of New York’s second-round picks will be part of the package to land Rodgers. But that’s no guarantee, of course.

A complete rundown of Giants’ picks (for now)

Big Blue has a total of 10 picks in this year’s draft. Here’s a quick rundown of what they’ll be working with:

Round 1: 25th

Round 2: 57th

Round 3: 89th

Round 4: 128th

Round 5: 160th, 172nd

Round 6: 209th

Round 7: 240th, 243rd, 254th

As it currently stands, Big Blue has all seven of its own selections for the 2024 NFL Draft.

What recent mock NFL Drafts have been saying

We’ve recently run our own seven-round mock drafts: one for the Jets and one for the Giants. There will be more to come next week ahead of Thursday, too.

As you can imagine, there have been plenty of mock drafts to go around in recent days/weeks. Todd McShay has shared his thoughts about the Giants, while Mel Kiper Jr. has a couple of his own regarding Big Blue.

As for the Jets, experts mostly agree there will be a theme to their draft, especially in the early rounds.

