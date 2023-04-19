The Giants are hosting Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker for a top-30 visit Wednesday.

While general manager Joe Schoen is likely just doing his due diligence on Hooker, who could be a first-rounder, it bodes a very interesting question: could the Giants consider taking a quarterback in next week’s draft?

It’s not a massive possibility, no. But there is a slight chance Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll pull the trigger on someone in the third or fourth round. After the first wave of quarterbacks — headlined by highly-touted prospects like C.J. Stroud, Bryce Young, Anthony Richardson and Hooker — get taken off the board.

Because let’s not forget: the Giants aren’t committing to Daniel Jones forever.

The 2019 No. 6 overall pick signed a four-year, $160 million contract back in March. But that doesn’t mean he’s definitely making $160 million, nor does it mean he will stick around for the entire contract life. The fully guaranteed money ($82 million) runs out after only two years.

Jones also hasn’t proven he’ll be an elite-level, Josh Allen- or Patrick Mahomes-type quarterback. He landed the new contract but only after throwing for 3,205 yards (15th in the NFL) and 15 touchdowns (tied for 21st) last season. There’s a chance he’s still just a mediocre, mid-level passer in two years.

After 2024, if the organization wishes to move on from Jones, it definitely could. And it would be easier to do so if the Giants already employ a potential successor who knows the system. That succession plan won’t be current backup Tyrod Taylor either, since he’s entering his age-34 season.

So while many discuss cornerback, wide receiver, and defensive tackle as positions to target in the draft, quarterback might be in play.

Now, we can’t see the Giants taking Hooker if he fell to No. 25. Or Richardson. Or Kentucky’s Will Levis. Why make that big of an investment into a quarterback who wouldn’t even play until 2025 at the earliest? Especially when you just extended Jones and there are other positions of need?

But on Day 2 of the draft, or early Day 3, there’s a chance Schoen could pinpoint decent value. Which would be great if Jones is a goner after a few more seasons.

The Giants have picks in the third (No. 89 overall) and fourth rounds (No. 128). So if a guy like Fresno State’s Jake Haener or Purdue’s Aidan O’Connell is available, there might be a discussion.

At least for Haener, there would need to be a lengthy development process. From his time with the Bills to his current tenure in East Rutherford, Daboll has worked with big-frame, big-arm quarterbacks in Allen (6-foot-5, 237 pounds) and Jones (6-foot-5, 230 pounds). Haener is a tad bit undersized at 6-foot, 207 pounds. So unless he puts on size before assuming a notable role in the NFL, O’Connell could be a better fit for Daboll’s offense. The Boilermaker measures in at 6-foot-3, 213 pounds.

Regardless, the Giants might be back to square one at the game’s most important position in about 24 months. Why not try to combat that potential issue sooner than later?