Aaron Rodgers will need a good offensive line in front of him. And ESPN analyst Todd McShay believes that will be the Jets’ focus in the 2023 NFL draft.

McShay has the Jets grabbing a pair of linemen with their first two picks. He has Ohio State tackle Paris Johnson going to the Jets with the No. 13 pick, followed by Wisconsin center Joe Tippmann at No. 42, in his latest two-round mock draft.

On Johnson:

If Aaron Rodgers is indeed coming to the Big Apple, he’ll need some protection improvements. Mekhi Becton hasn’t finished a game over the past two seasons, missing time with right knee injuries. Duane Brown turns 38 years old this season. Alijah Vera-Tucker is coming off a triceps injury and Max Mitchell has played only 328 career snaps. If Johnson is still on the board, it’s an easy pick. He has experience both inside and outside, and he is an easy mover with a 6-foot-6, 313-pound frame. If Johnson isn’t on the board, I think Georgia’s Broderick Jones could be an answer, too.

And on Tippmann:

The Jets have back-to-back picks here after they sent receiver Elijah Moore to Cleveland, and I have them continuing the offensive line reload with the first one. They have a hole at center, and Tippmann, who plays with great awareness, will drop an anchor against bull rushers and is rangy as a run blocker.

MORE: This Jets draft needs to be about Aaron Rodgers

The Jets do also have the No. 43 selection. They are expected to send one of their second-round picks to Green Bay to execute the Rodgers trade with the Packers. But if they somehow make both picks, McShay thinks they go defense with Alabama defensive back Brian Branch:

Branch has slid a bit after an underwhelming combine performance, and he probably fits best in the NFL as a nickel corner. But he’s a complete player, and it shows up on the stat sheet. Defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich could get creative with Branch, moving him around and letting him impact the game in a variety of ways.

