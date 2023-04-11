The wide receiver-needy Giants passing up on the position in both the first and second rounds of the 2023 NFL draft?

That is what ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. believes could happen. He has Big Blue shoring up its secondary and interior offensive line in his newest two-round mock draft.

Kiper has the Giants nabbing Michigan cornerback D.J. Turner with the No. 25 pick in the first round. His explanation:

I’ve slotted in wide receivers to the Giants in my previous mock drafts, so let’s switch gears and go with another position they could target. They could use a player to challenge Aaron Robinson and Cor’Dale Flott on the other side of Adoree’ Jackson. Turner is a hot name in the league right now, largely because scouts and execs went back to the tape after his 4.26-second 40-yard dash at the combine. That was the fourth-fastest time at the combine since 2003. He’s in the first-round discussion now. At 5-foot-11, 178 pounds, Turner isn’t very big, but he has some versatility — he played outside and in the slot for the Wolverines. New York ranked 25th in the NFL with 19 takeaways last season.

They then grab Minnesota center John Michael Schmitz at No. 57 in the second round.

Kiper writes:

The Giants could be in need of an immediate starter at center, with Nick Gates and Jon Feliciano departing in free agency. Schmitz started 31 games there in college. He is physical in the run game and has good balance in pass protection. He allowed just one sack over the past three seasons.

For what it’s worth: Kiper has only three wideouts going off the board in the first round, and all being picked before the Giants. He does have three receivers in the second round after the Giants pick, but Schmitz would likely be the better value selection at that point.

