Steve Cohen is playing chess. Hal Steinbrenner is playing checkers.

From MLB.com:

The New York Mets and NewYork-Presbyterian, one of the nation’s leading healthcare systems, today announced a new long-term partnership to promote health and wellness, both at the ballpark and in the communities they serve. … As a symbol of the integrated partnership, a NewYork-Presbyterian patch will be featured on the Mets uniforms, the first jersey patch partnership in the team’s 61-year history. The patches will debut in the home opener at Citi Field.

(…)

As part of the partnership, fans who deliver their babies at NewYork-Presbyterian hospitals will also be treated to a Mets onesie, celebrating their fandom from day one.

Will the Mets lose a bit of their jersey patch profit margin by springing for the onesies? Sure. But that is a small price to pay for laying the foundation for generations of Mets fans. It will not happen overnight or even necessarily a decade from now, but the Amazins are laying the foundation to gain real ground on the Yankees from demographic and fanbase perspectives. Their owner has all the money in the world, it is much easier to watch their games on streaming services and now they are indoctrinating babies right out the womb.

The first four people you meet: Mom, Dad, the nurse and Mr. Met.

We know Christopher “Mad Dog” Russo must approve. It is the National League, after all.

MORE ON ESNY:

• Bartolo Colon will be at Citi Field in 2023, but not to pitch for Mets

• Yankees-Phillies takeaways: Gleyber Torres’ tear, bottom of lineup

• Mets’ Pete Alonso’s mustache definitely isn’t coming back now

• Francisco Alvarez might be joining Mets in time for Friday’s home opener

• Yankees’ Giancarlo Stanton can mash anywhere … even the Polo Grounds

James Kratch can be reached at [email protected]. Follow him on Twitter @jameskratch.