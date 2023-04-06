There are certain players who will always hold a special place in the hearts of Mets fans. Former pitcher Bartolo Colon is one of those guys. He’s also been angling to pitch for New York again for years. The soon-to-be 50-year-old will be back in Flushing this season, but not to suit up in a game.

According to Anthony Reiber of Newsday, Colon will be in the building on May 7th to celebrate the seven-year anniversary of his first career home run. This, among other plans, will take place of the club hosting Old Timers’ Day in 2023, which got rave reviews last August.

Because there’s never a reason too small to revisit that legendary blast from Colon, here it is in all its glory.

Gary Cohen’s call was just as good (if not better?) than the homer itself. Everything else that came after it was pretty great, too. The 7 Line was randomly there for one of their outings, Bartolo Colon took 20 years to round the bases, and then he got the silent treatment upon reaching the dugout.

This is a timeless moment in Mets history that’ll surely make fans smile anytime it’s mentioned or seen.

If you’re suddenly thinking you need to be at Citi Field for whatever this celebration will be, it’s a Sunday afternoon game. First pitch is scheduled for 1:40 p.m. ET against the Colorado Rockies. Too bad the Padres aren’t in town. There’s always the next anniversary, right?

