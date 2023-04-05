The Mets entered their series finale against the Milwaukee Brewers looking for something on offense. Anything, really. That’ll happen when get shut out on consecutive days by a combined score of 19-0. First baseman Pete Alonso is doing his part on Wednesday, and it’s probably because he shaved off his mustache.

New York jumped out to an early 1-0 lead thanks to a Francisco Lindor RBI double. But then, the Brewers stormed back with four runs in the second inning. Another run-scoring knock from Lindor in the top of the third pulled the Mets within two. That’s when Big Meat Pete decided to have an oppo-taco for lunch at the park:

AND PETE ALONSO TIES THE GAME WITH A HOMER! 🐻‍❄️ pic.twitter.com/iMfe1xhKET — SNY (@SNYtv) April 5, 2023

Pete Alonso famously arrived at the Mets’ Opening Day matchup against the Marlins last week in a ridiculous outfit, which was punctuated with a mustache.

His first 26 plate appearances of the year did include a homer, but it was also accompanied by a .136/.269/.318 line and 69 wRC+ (nice). He got rid of the mustache in an effort to get things going. The right-handed slugger followed that dinger with another tank in his next plate appearance:

PETE ALONSO'S SECOND HOME RUN OF THE DAY PUTS THE METS ON TOP! 💥 pic.twitter.com/1BCbQbV824 — SNY (@SNYtv) April 5, 2023

Yea, I’m pretty sure we’ve seen the last of that mustache.

MORE ON ESNY:

• Brewers fans try intimidating Mets’ Eduardo Escobar with cat costumes

• 4 ‘highlights’ from Luis Guillorme pitching in Mets blowout loss

• Mets’ Kodai Senga has a ‘Ghost Fork’ glove, and it’s amazing

• Buck Showalter is both concerned and not concerned about Mets’ offense

• Francisco Alvarez, Mark Vientos hit back-to-back HRs for Syracuse Mets

You can reach Matt Musico at [email protected] You can follow him on Twitter: @mmusico8.