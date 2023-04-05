pete alonso mets
Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

The Mets entered their series finale against the Milwaukee Brewers looking for something on offense. Anything, really. That’ll happen when get shut out on consecutive days by a combined score of 19-0. First baseman Pete Alonso is doing his part on Wednesday, and it’s probably because he shaved off his mustache.

New York jumped out to an early 1-0 lead thanks to a Francisco Lindor RBI double. But then, the Brewers stormed back with four runs in the second inning. Another run-scoring knock from Lindor in the top of the third pulled the Mets within two. That’s when Big Meat Pete decided to have an oppo-taco for lunch at the park:

Pete Alonso famously arrived at the Mets’ Opening Day matchup against the Marlins last week in a ridiculous outfit, which was punctuated with a mustache.

His first 26 plate appearances of the year did include a homer, but it was also accompanied by a .136/.269/.318 line and 69 wRC+ (nice). He got rid of the mustache in an effort to get things going. The right-handed slugger followed that dinger with another tank in his next plate appearance:

 

Yea, I’m pretty sure we’ve seen the last of that mustache.

MORE ON ESNY:
• Brewers fans try intimidating Mets’ Eduardo Escobar with cat costumes
• 4 ‘highlights’ from Luis Guillorme pitching in Mets blowout loss
• Mets’ Kodai Senga has a ‘Ghost Fork’ glove, and it’s amazing
• Buck Showalter is both concerned and not concerned about Mets’ offense
• Francisco Alvarez, Mark Vientos hit back-to-back HRs for Syracuse Mets

You can reach Matt Musico at [email protected] You can follow him on Twitter: @mmusico8.

-Follow ESNY - Elite Sports NY on Google News to keep up with the latest New York sports news.

Matt Musico
Matt Musico is an editor for ESNY. He’s been writing about baseball and the Mets for the past decade. His work has been featured on numberFire, MetsMerized Online, Bleacher Report, and Yahoo! Sports.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR