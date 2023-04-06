Well, that escalated quickly (and painfully). After taking three of four in Miami, many were looking forward to a Mets-Brewers series in Milwaukee before New York returned to Flushing.

After watching the Mets mostly get their butts whooped for three games, we’re just happy it’s over and they can start to move on. Here are three takeaways from the Amazins getting swept right out of American Family Field.

The curse of Milwaukee continues

In the midst of the Mets’ consecutive shutout losses, I kept on seeing people talk about how Milwaukee has consistently been terrible for New York in recent years. I’m old, so I had to go back and refresh my memory, and boy, they were right.

The Mets have posted a combined 6-20 record at Miller Park/American Family Field since 2015. They’ve gotten swept four times (2017, 2019, 2021, and 2023). The only time New York came away with a series win was last September, which included clinching a postseason berth in the opening contest.

Other than that, the only occasion where New York won multiple games in a road matchup against the Brewers during this period was in 2016. They split a four-game set. Thankfully, their trip to Milwaukee is already done for this season. The next time they’ll face one another is for a four-game from June 26-29 at Citi Field. New York is 12-7 vs. the Brewers at home since 2015.

These big innings have gotta stop

After looking terrific in Miami, the pitching staff’s performance went in the complete opposite direction. New York was outscored 26-6 over the past three games. And sure, they’re going to have to score more runs. But the hurlers will also have to prevent the big inning.

Milwaukee scored at least three runs in an inning four times. They also slugged a total of nine homers across this three-game set. It’s hard to get the offense going when you’re looking at a huge deficit on the scoreboard.

Both areas of the roster need to perform better. Allowing big innings will happen over the course of a six-month season. They need to be a little fewer and further in between, though.

Centerpieces of the Mets’ offense have awoken

Entering Wednesday’s finale, the Mets were among the worst in baseball in team slugging percentage (.295) and total home runs (three). While they couldn’t avoid getting swept, at least the offense knocked around 2021 NL Cy Young winner Corbin Burnes a little bit.

As usual, the two guys who got the engine revved were Pete Alonso and Francisco Lindor.

Through his first 25 plate appearances, Lindor had just two hits. This led to a .111/.320/.167 line and 61 wRC+. But on Wednesday, he either doubled or more than doubled a bunch of his season-long numbers. He went 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles, two runs scored, and two RBI.

Alonso’s numbers weren’t much better heading into Wednesday. He racked up three hits through his first 26 plate appearances, leading to a .136/.269/.318 with a 70 wRC+. He busted out of his slump by hitting a pair of two-run homers off Burnes.

It ultimately wasn’t enough to help the Mets steal a victory before heading home. But hey, at least they put some crooked numbers on the board. Now, let’s hope New York gets back on track in front of the home crowd, starting with Friday’s home opener.

