The Mets are wrapping up their three-game series in Milwaukee against the Brewers on Wednesday afternoon. After getting shutout in two straight lopsided losses, they’ll be happy to get on the plane back to Flushing. So will third baseman Eduardo Escobar, but for a different reason.

If we learned anything from his participation with Team Venezuela in the World Baseball Classic, it’s that he’s absolutely terrified of cats. It was constantly confirmed as his teammates kept pranking him. Now that he’s back with the Mets, maybe he thought he was safe. This only appears to be half true.

While his fellow teammates may not terrorize him with this phobia, it’s fair game for fans of opposing teams. MLB.com’s Sarah Langs snapped a screenshot of a couple of spectators attempting to get in Escobar’s head:

OMG THESE BREWERS FANS ARE DRESSED UP AS CATS BECAUSE EDUARDO ESCOBAR IS AFRAID OF CATS pic.twitter.com/DD249kbKVm — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) April 5, 2023

I can’t really tell exactly where they’re sitting. You’d have to imagine they’re along the third baseline somewhere so it’s easier to get Escobar’s attention. It only worked slightly, though.

Escobar collected one of the Mets’ eight hits on Tuesday night. It was also his first hit since Opening Day on March 30th in Miami. But it’s not like his single changed the course of the game at all, which ended in a 9-0 rout.

Maybe that’ll get the veteran third baseman going. Brett Baty has been tearing up Triple-A to start the year, but he’s also dealing with soreness in his surgically repaired thumb from last season.

That doesn’t mean Mark Vientos can’t keep charging to take Escobar’s spot. However, New York would really like to see the switch hitter get into a groove at the plate. The same could be said about the entire offense right now.

Regarding Eduardo Escobar and his fear of cats, you would’ve thought being on the baseball field is a safe space for him. It still is, but when the Mets are on the road, he’s probably better off not looking into the stands.

