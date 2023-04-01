This is just getting mean now, folks. The Syracuse Mets entered the top of the ninth inning with a commanding lead thanks to some early-game fireworks. That wasn’t enough, though, because Francisco Alvarez and Mark Vientos provided a couple more with back-to-back home runs:

Francisco Álvarez and Mark Vientos just hit home runs on back-to-back pitches. Guys… GUYS…. This is so much fun 😊 😊 😊 pic.twitter.com/KovkNSNfC0 — Syracuse Mets (@SyracuseMets) April 1, 2023

Between these two, Brett Baty, and Ronny Mauricio, the Mets’ Triple-A squad has the kind of offense that some bottom-dwelling MLB teams would love to have.

Francisco Alvarez didn’t have a great spring at the plate in Port St. Lucie with the Mets. He was a long shot to start the year in the big leagues anyway, even if he did force their hand. When he officially got optioned to Triple-A, manager Buck Showalter also made it sound like we might not see him for a while (if all goes according to plan).

But as for Mark Vientos, he could be on a Baty-like trajectory back to the majors. Especially if he starts the year hot and New York could use an injection of youthful energy into the offense.

For now, though, this foursome of top organizational prospects will just continue to give opposing pitchers in the International League absolute nightmares.

