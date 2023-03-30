The Mets are preparing to face off against the Miami Marlins during Thursday’s Opening Day festivities. Justin Verlander won’t be partaking in the pomp and circumstance, but first baseman Pete Alonso will be.

He made sure to turn heads with his gameday outfit, too:

lmao what is Pete Alonso wearing pic.twitter.com/LHjOgbMUDA — Baseball Quotes (@BaseballQuotes1) March 30, 2023

There are so many things going on here, and his pants are just part of the equation. It brings the entire outfit together, though, that’s for sure.

Wearing pants with a bunch of eyes (?) on them is enough to get people talking. But when we combine that with the tucked-in shirt, mustache, bag, belt buckle, and boots? My goodness.

This just reeks of a dude ready to slug 40-plus homers again this year. I was hoping we’d be entering Opening Day with both him and Jeff McNeil having signed extensions, but it looks like we’ll be going 1-for-2 in that department. Whenever he does sign that deal, Pete Alonso will become incredibly wealthy.

And then, maybe he’ll be able to upgrade his wardrobe a bit.

