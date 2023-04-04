The Giants are happy with their Daniel Jones decision. But at least one opponent is having a hard time wrapping their head around it.

General manager Joe Schoen caught some flak for the quarterback’s four-year deal as part of a free agency survey conducted by The Athletic.

“They would have been better off doing a bad deal with Saquon Barkley and (franchise) tagging Jones rather than the other way around,” an NFL executive said. “Who was going to step out and pay Daniel Jones? That one was wild.”

NFL mock draft: Giants fix takeaway issue, then grab pass catcher

The Giants did not overextend their commitment to Jones by any means. They can easily get out of the contract after two seasons if he does not consider to ascend. But Jones will collect $82 million in guaranteed money in 2023-24, allowing him to claim a legitimate $41 million annual salary. Another executive polled by The Athletic was also skeptical. But not quite as harsh.

“That is surprising that they didn’t try to squeeze (Jones) a little bit, but the new regime just got there and won with him,” that exexcutive said. “They probably want to continue to instill confidence in him. They overpaid Eli (Manning) in the past. That could just be a position they don’t want to mess around with and get too cute with.”

Schoen did receive praise for the Darren Waller trade with the Raiders and for signing Colts linebacker Bobby Okereke. “Okereke is a smart veteran, reliable, durable, you know what you are going to get, he is not going to get you beat,” an executive said.

MORE ON ESNY:

• Mets’ Carlos Carrasco’s rough outing vs. Brewers shouldn’t be surprising

• Yankees’ Aaron Boone to Aaron Hicks: Play better and you’ll play more

• NFL Draft 2023: What should Giants do in 1st round?

• This Jets draft needs to be about Aaron Rodgers

• Yankees great Derek Jeter officially stole Frank Thomas’ FOX job

James Kratch can be reached at [email protected]. Follow him on Twitter @jameskratch.