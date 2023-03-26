Daniel Jones may have gotten a big payday out of the Giants, but he is still waiting for flowery praise from his head coach.

“It’s his second year in the system,” Brian Daboll told NFL Network from the league owners meeting in Phoenix when asked about his franchise quarterback.

“I don’t think he’s had continuity since he’s been there. We all can do a better job. I think that he really adapted to the things that we were asking him to do. We tried to implement a lot of the things that he likes to do. That’s just another step going into the offseason of adding some more pieces. More players around him. And also him growing into the quarterback that we think he can be.”

Not overly glowing words for a guy who is going to make $82 million in guaranteed money over the next two years. But then again, Daboll is always lukewarm when it comes to player praise. And the fact the Giants can get out of Jones’ deal after two seasons does signal they are still at least a tad skeptical about whether he is their long-term answer at the position.

Daboll is scheduled to meet with the media Tuesday after he declined to do a press conference at the NFL scouting combine. So it will be the first time he discusses the Giants’ offseason moves and other subjects of note.

